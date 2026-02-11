Interview with prosecutor confirms the massive defects in the SPO unit

The interview with former SPO prosecutor Lejla Kadriu confirms that there were serious problems and back-door dealings in the Special Prosecutor’s Office, prosecutor Jovo Cvetanovski told Republika. Cvetanovski faced serious pressure in his work from higher state prosecutors after he began to investigate the abuses of Katica Janeva’s disgraced SPO unit.

Maybe for some people, the statements by my colleague Kadriu came as surprise, but I’m sure that in the judiciary, in the prosecution, they were not surprised. Kadriu just confirmed what was speculated about. Now these are not speculations any more, but a testimony from a witness, said Cvetanovski.

In an interview with Alfa TV, Kadriu said that she would see SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and Radmila Sekerinska coordinating with the team led by Janeva on prosecution of VMRO-DPMNE officials. The SPO was used to launch politically motivated cases against VMRO officials, to bring down the VMRO led Government in 2017 and to install the Zaev regime.

Cvetanovski told Republika that all the cases ran by SPO had massive issues, defects, beginning with them being based on illegal wiretaps. Cvetanovski was investigating the financial abuses within the SPO, where Janeva handed massive financial rewards to her prosecutors in violation of the law.

I am the only person in the prosecution who faced any pressure over SPO, because I was openly pointing out to the institutional failures of the criminal cases. And after I began working on the abuse of bonuses given to SPO prosecutors, I faced institutional pressure, said Cvetanovski.