12.02.2026
Republika English
Thursday, 12 February 2026

VMRO: the marijuana boom under Zaev and Filipce turned Macedonia into a regional center of illegal drug production

Macedonia

11.02.2026

Instead of strictly controlled production of medicinal cannabis, under the rule of Zoran Zaev and Venko Filipce, Macedonia was transformed into a Balkan center for smuggling of marijuana, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement, after the latest raids in marijuana growing companies.

The seizure of 40 tons of marijuana clearly shows that the so-called “medicinal cannabis” business was just smokescreen for organized rime and illegal production of drugs. The drugs are seized from companies that were given licenses to grow cannabis for medicinal purposes in the time of Zaev and Filipce, said VMRO-DPMNE.

