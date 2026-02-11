Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sternly warned that the European Union plans to admit Ukraine in its membership, and prolong the war indefinitely. Hungary is blocking the push to admit Ukraine in the EU, and Orban says that this is a reason why Brussels is supporting the opposition in the coming general elections.

The Brusselian elite’s official publication, Politico, has published Brussels’ and Kyiv’s latest war plan, the five-point Zelenskyy plan. They have decided that Ukraine will be admitted to the Union as early as 2027. This new plan is an open declaration of war against Hungary. They disregard the decision of the Hungarian people and are determined to remove the Hungarian government by any means necessary. They want the Tisza Party to come to power, because then there would be no more veto, no more resistance, and no more staying out of their conflict.

The Hungarian Prime Minister urged Hungarians to prevent this at the elections in April. “Fidesz is the only force standing between Hungary and Brusselian rule, and the only guarantee of Hungarian sovereignty”, Orban said.