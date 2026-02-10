Trajkov: strong dedication to implement the obligations of the EU stabilization and association agreement

The 19th meeting of the Committee for stabilization and association between Macedonia and the European Union was held today, presided by Deputy Minister for EU Affairs Viktorija Trajkov. The Committee is the highest expert body that reviews achievements in the area of EU integration and gives guidelines for further needed reforms.

As co-chairwoman with the Committee, allow me to express my pleasure that we are resuming these meetings after a pause of five years. We emphasized the importance of continued political dialogue, implementation of the reform agenda and speeding up the process of alignment with the laws of the European Union, said Deputy Minister Trajkov.

Trajkov added that this meeting underscores the determination of Macedonia to continue the reforms tied to European integration and further advance the cooperation with the European Union. The agenda of the meeting included the key areas of rule of law, judicial reform, fight against corruption, reforming the public administration and the Reform Agenda.