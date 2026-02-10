 Skip to main content
10.02.2026
Tuesday, 10 February 2026

Macedonia is implementing UNESCO recommendations to protect lake Ohrid

Culture

10.02.2026

We re-affirmed our dedication to keep up with the obligations that we have undertaken with regard to lake Ohrid, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski after his meeting today with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany in Paris.

The focus of our conversation was the position of the Ohrid region as a natural and cultural world heritage site. We emphasized the need for continued and timely implementation of the recommendations to protect it and maintain its status on the list of world heritage sites, said Nikoloski, who led a high level Government delegation in Paris.

