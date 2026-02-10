“Historic agreement with the unions”

The agreement reached with the unions of the public sector employees is historic as it will enable a salary increase of 40 percent, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

The agreement is historic. In two years and few months, between April 2026 and April 2028, it will enable 11,000 public sector employees and employees of the courts and the prosecution, to receive salaries that will be about 40 percent higher. This follows after similar agreements with the healthcare and education workers. We can now say that we have regulated our obligations toward our colleagues for the remainder of the term of the current Government, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

Mickoski added that the small blockade held today by an SDSM party affiliated union – SSM, is politically motivated and that the workers will soon see through it.