Raids in the marijuana farms continue, Mickoski calls out Filipce for his role in the scandal

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and Interior Minister Pance Toskovski briefed the public today about the massive raids against several marijuana producing companies, who were allegedly exporting drugs that were meant for production of cannabis oil to the regional and European black market.

The product was made, stored and kept outside of the established protocols and norms. It was treated illegally by the companies, and is now temporarily stored in the Interior Ministry, to be used as evidence, Minister Toskovski said.

The Prime Minister informed that so far 40 tons of cannabis flower were seized, but that the full amount can go up to 100 tons.

We will examine companies working in this area and determin the factual situation – see who worked in accordance with the law and who abused it, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister called out current SDSM leader Venko Filipce, who was Healthcare Minister in the Zaev Government, and had competences in the area, at a time when marijuana production in Macedonia grew exponentially. According to Mickoski, the Zaev Government officials were aware that the produced marijuana was not suitable for the declared purpose – production of medicinal cannabis oil, and that “it is very clear why they created the regulations they did”.