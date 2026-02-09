 Skip to main content
10.02.2026
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 10 February 2026

New VMRO Executive Committee begins elections of local party branch leaders

Macedonia

09.02.2026

The new Executive Committee of VMRO-DPMNE held its first meeeting today. It determined to call for applications for new leaders of the women’s, youth and veteran’s wing of the party, as well as general elections for local branch leaders.

Additionally, the EC appointed Saso Klekovski as head of the Healthcare Commission of VMRO-DPMNE, Blagoja Tasaminov will lead the commission on personnel, Interior Minister Pance Toskovski is at the top of the Security Commission, while Akan Mahmut is in charge of tourism. Zlatko Perinski was named head of the VMRO branch in Skopje.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 08.02.2026
Former SPO prosecutor speaks out about the massive abuse of power in favor of SDSM
Macedonia  | 07.02.2026
Kovacki: VMRO is refreshing its leadership structure
Macedonia  | 07.02.2026
Nikoloski: this leadership will bring VMRO victories in the coming elections