New VMRO Executive Committee begins elections of local party branch leaders

The new Executive Committee of VMRO-DPMNE held its first meeeting today. It determined to call for applications for new leaders of the women’s, youth and veteran’s wing of the party, as well as general elections for local branch leaders.

Additionally, the EC appointed Saso Klekovski as head of the Healthcare Commission of VMRO-DPMNE, Blagoja Tasaminov will lead the commission on personnel, Interior Minister Pance Toskovski is at the top of the Security Commission, while Akan Mahmut is in charge of tourism. Zlatko Perinski was named head of the VMRO branch in Skopje.