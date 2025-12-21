Simon Trpceski marks 25 years of his career with a grand concert in Skopje

World renowned pianist Simon Trpceski held a concert in Skopje to celebrate 25 years of his career.

We need to love and help each other, because that is all that is left. We need to remember that Macedonia is a Biblical country, we are small but very important, and with that, very large in a way. We should help each other so others can respect us more. With our music, we send a message to the world that we are here, we exist and are an equal and important part of the world, Trpceski said.

The pianist was accompanied by his Makedonissimo troupe as well as the opera and ballet orchestra, with Darko Bageski and Dejan Milevski (guitar), Paskal Krapovski (cello), Petre Jovanov (harmonica) and singers Ivan Naumovski and Andrijana Janevska as guests. A guest performer was also his daughter Lara.