 Skip to main content
22.12.2025
Republika English Latest news
Monday, 22 December 2025

Government meets to discuss the reform agenda

Macedonia

21.12.2025

The Government met today to discuss the reform agenda that is crucial for the potential EU integration of Macedonia.
We covered our on-going priorities and deadlines for implementation of the key reforms, and emphasized the need for coordination between the various institutions, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in a social media comment.

The meeting included Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, Foreign Affairs Minister Timco Mucunski, EU Affairs Minister Orhan Murtezani, Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska, Energy Minister Sanja Bozinovska, Economy Minister Besar Durmishi and Digital Transformation Minister Stefan Andonovski.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 20.12.2025
Poll: VMRO is by far the most popular party in Macedonia, Mickoski dominates other party leaders
Economy  | 19.12.2025
Two new investments, from Germany and Turkey, will open 1,000 jobs
Macedonia  | 18.12.2025
Filipce faces new challenges within SDSM