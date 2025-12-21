Government meets to discuss the reform agenda

The Government met today to discuss the reform agenda that is crucial for the potential EU integration of Macedonia.

We covered our on-going priorities and deadlines for implementation of the key reforms, and emphasized the need for coordination between the various institutions, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in a social media comment.

The meeting included Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, Foreign Affairs Minister Timco Mucunski, EU Affairs Minister Orhan Murtezani, Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska, Energy Minister Sanja Bozinovska, Economy Minister Besar Durmishi and Digital Transformation Minister Stefan Andonovski.