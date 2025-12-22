President Trump recalls Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler

US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler is one of the there dozen ambassadors recalled by President Donald Trump and her term will end next month. In Europe, this includes the ambassadors to Montenegro, Slovakia and Armenia.

The Embassy confirmed this today, expressing gratitude to Ambassador Aggeler for her service in Macedonia and adding that it is focused to securing an effective transition that will prioritize the mission of the United States and the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Aggeler was named to this post three years ago, under the Biden administration, after previously serving in Macedonia under the Obama administration. She had also served in Paris, Islamabad, Hanoi, New Delhi, Budapest and other posts.