Nikoloski: we are stabilizing entire mountains to build the Kicevo – Ohrid highway

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski shared footage from the difficult construction work on the Ohrid – Kicevo highway, where more than a dozen slopes are being secured after they were delaying construction for years.

This is an approach never used here before, we are literally going through mountains, on slopes of 100 to 200 meters, with constantly moving ground. We are resolving problems unfortunately left unsolved for 11 years. Out of 16 slopes, 14 will be stabilized with so-called galleries, that have not been used not just in Macedonia, but in the entire region before, and an entire mountain will be held in place by reinforced concrete, Nikoloski said.

He visited the site of the construction along with Koce Trajanovski – head of the Macedonian Roads company, and member of Parliament Gjorgjija Sajkoski.