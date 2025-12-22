Prime Minister Mickoski announces 100 million EUR investments in the energy sector

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced that almost 100 million EUR will be invested in construction of a solar plant near Bitola and in modernization of hydro plants. The agreement was signed with the German state owned investment bank KwF.

These are decisions that will shape the future of the country, improve our stability and define our vision for economic growth, security and sovereignty, Mickoski said.

Of the 97 million EUR contract, KwF will contribute 50 million to build the Bitola 3 solar plant and 10 million to modernize the hydroplants, while EBRD will add 37 million EUR toward Bitola 3.

Instead of allowing our facilities to age, we are investing in their modernization, greater efficiency and extended work-life. This approach will bring the best benefits for the public, open new jobs, engage domestic industry and develop local communities, Mickoski said.