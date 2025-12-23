Prime Minister Mickoski chaired a meeting of the National Development Council to cover priorities for the next two decades

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today charied the meeting of the National Development Council, after which he said that the National Development Strategy that covers the period of 2024 to 2044 will be the document that will define the vision of the country.

The National Development Council, as the bearer of the management structure within the framework of the National Development Strategy, represents a unique forum in which, through the inclusion of representatives from all relevant social stakeholders, key topics and issues related to the long-term, strategic and sustainable development of the country are discussed. This Council is not just a formal institutional framework – it is a space for dialogue, for reasoned debate, for building trust and for creating joint responses to the complex challenges we face, the Prime Minister said.

As Prime Minister Mickoski informed, with a consensual approach, broad involvement and clear inclusiveness, respecting the principles of transparency, accountability and partnership, the National Development Strategy for the period 2024-2044 was adopted, which laid the foundations for the long-term development – a document that for the first time in a systematic and comprehensive manner defines the vision of where we want to be as a country in the next two decades.

In the past period, after the adoption of this strategic document, as well as during the time since the Third Session of the National Development Council was held, several significant activities related to its implementation were carried out. The process of implementation and monitoring of the implementation continued with the involvement of a wide range of stakeholders – citizens, experts, academics, representatives of the business community and civil society organizations. This open and participatory approach is our strength and a guarantee that the strategy will not remain a document “on paper”, but will be translated into real policies and measurable results,” Mickoski underlined.

He emphasized that the formation of the parliamentary group for monitoring of the progress of the development strategy is a confirmation that the National Development Strategy is the result of a broad social consensus, which is a strong message of political maturity and responsibility.

The fact that the National Development Strategy is the result of a broad social consensus was once again confirmed with the formation of the parliamentary group for monitoring of the progress on the strategy, on May 16 of this year in the Parliament. This represents a strong message of political maturity and responsibility, but also an additional mechanism for ensuring coordination between the legislative and executive branches, as well as other relevant stakeholders, in order to promote long-term strategic thinking, inclusive policies, transparency and accountability. It is precisely this approach – open, inclusive and based on dialogue – that gradually contributes to the creation of a stable strategic framework with a clear vision for development. A vision that includes a competitive and stable economy, sustainable growth, social cohesion and security, demographic revitalization, a successful green transition, as well as systemic strengthening of human capital and innovative capacities, with a special emphasis on digital transformation, represents a strong message of political maturity and responsibility.