Unemployment drops by 7,000 in the third quarter of 2025

The number of employed citizens grew by 7,000 in Q3 of this year and there are encouraging signs that immigrants are returning to the country, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today.

This is an encouraging news. There were 7,000 more employees and 7,000 fewer unemployed people in the third quarter of the yera compared to the same quarter of last year. There were 698,000 employed and now ther are 705,000. The number of unemployed citizens dropped from 98 to 91 thousand. We have encouraging trends that citizens who have emigrated over the past 10 years are now slowly returning, said Mickoski during a visit to Kolesino, near Strumica.

The Prime Minister said that Macedonians in the diaspora are contacting the state institutions and inquiring about returning to the country. “They are looking to open businesses here, to find ways to work from here, because even abroad the situation is often burdensome”, Mickoski added.