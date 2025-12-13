Katica Janeva given conditional release from prison

Disgraced former special prosecutor Katica Janeva was released from prison earlier this week, on conditional release. Janeva was released on Monday, after being sentenced to 7 years in prison in 2020 for extortion and racketeering.

During the serving out of her sentence, she was allowed to work during the day in the law office of her son, but was ordered back into prison after it was determined that she is abusing this right.

Janeva was the most prominent face of the SDSM led Colored Revolution, and was portrayed in the domestic left wing press and the international press, as well as by international diplomats, as the savior of the judicial system in Macedonia and as an uncompromising fighter against corruption. In clear coordination with SDSM and international backers of the Colored Revolution, she churned out criminal charges against VMRO-DPMNE officials, paving the way for the SDSM powergrab in 2017. After leading dozens of politically motivated trials against VMRO officials, wiretaps showed her blackmailing businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev for millions of euros, which led to her downfall, which also contributed to the widespread public mistrust in the judicial system and foreign funded activist movements.