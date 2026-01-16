 Skip to main content
17.01.2026
Almost all of the 250 million EUR Hungarian business loan have been allocated

16.01.2026

Nearly all of the funds from the 250 million EUR Hungarian loan meant from Macedonian businesses have been allocated, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

The loans, that are subsidized by the Government, carry interest rates of 1.95 percent, grace periods of three years and will be paid out in 15 years. I expect that by the first quarter of 2026, the funds will be fully allocated. The companies will add their own funds to their investment projects, that will help support the economy, said the Prime Minister.

