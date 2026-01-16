Prime Minister Mickoski met with Ambassador Aggeler, expressed hope that soon there will be good news from Washington

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today with outgoing US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler. Speaking on the recent decision of the US State Department to suspend issuing of immigrant visas to over 70 countries – including Macedonia – the Prime Minister said that we can soon expect some good news out of Washington.

The decision does not cover non-immigrant business visas, tourist visas and student visas, which are the most used categories for Macedonian citizens. The order was made due to the relatively high percentage of Macedonian citizens who sought some form of welfare in the US.

I regret that the opposition, after issuing harsh criticism of the United Kingdom, is not doing the same with the United States. I can remind you recently, when there were tariffs of 33 percent imposed by the US on our exports, the opposition again was quick to attack our strategic partner, even though the rate was soon reduced to 15 percent. So I would again advice patience, said the Prime Minister during a separate event.

Following his meeting with Ambassador Aggeler, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to her for her work to advance the relations between the two countries and wishes for success in her future engagements.