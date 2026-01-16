Eight suspects in the tax fraud and money laundering scandal ordered into detention

Eight suspects arrested in the raids against a group of businessmen and tax authority officials involved in financial fraud were ordered into a month of detention. Police searched 16 locations and seized documents, money but also weapons.

The group operated in Skopje and Gevgelija as the businessmen issued fake invoices and managed to avoid paying almost 12 million denars in taxes. They then sought tax reimbursement of 31 million denars, or half a million EUR, which was approved by the tax authority officials. The group then entered into a complicated set of transactions meant to launder funds from criminal activities worth 1.5 million EUR. Two additional suspects were already charged in the fraud in the recent investigation into corruption in the agency managing IPARD funds and they are already detained.