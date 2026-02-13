 Skip to main content
14.02.2026
Saturday, 14 February 2026

Bulgaria ratifies railroad tunnel agreement with Macedonia

Economy

13.02.2026

Bulgaria today ratified the agreement to jointly build a railway tunnel with Macedonia, informed Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, who concluded the agreement with his Bulgarian counterpart Karadzov several months ago.

The Bulgarian Parliament ratified the agreement that was already adopted in the Macedonian Parliament in December. While Macedonia is building a line to Kriva Palanka, the tunnel was the main obstacle in connecting the two countries, and opening access to the Black Sea ports for Macedonia.

