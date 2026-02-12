BESA begins process of unifying with the other parties in the VLEN coalition

The BESA party today dismissed its central assembly, in order to allow the opening of a process of unification within the VLEN coalition. Long standing plans to unite the three VLEN parties into one are apparently moving ahead after Bilal Kasami’s party met in Tetovo.

With this, the assembly empowered me to continue the talks about the future of VLEN, and supported the unification into a single political entity, said Kasami, who, along with Izet Mexhiti, is one of the two key leaders of VLEN.

The Mayor of Tetovo also said that VLEN will examine the work of its representatives in the Government, indicating that he is not happy with the work of Welfare Minister Fatmir Limani. Prime Minister Mickoski responded to this by reminding Kasami that he is the one who decides about the make-up of the Government.

I hold the mandate, I form the Government, and in case someone has forgotten about it, this is a reminder, said Mickoski.

Limani is one of the two BESA representatives in the Government. Kasami also said that Justice Minister Igor Filkov from ZNAM could be among the ministers who will be changed in the expected reconstruction. To this, Mickoski ironically responded that the press should maybe ask Kasami about his announcements.