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17.03.2026
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Tuesday, 17 March 2026

Gas prices go up by almost 9 percent

Economy

16.03.2026

A new significant increase in the price of gas will go into effect tomorrow. The Regulatory Energy Commission announced that the prices will go up by almost 9 percent – or by 7 denars per liter. The prices were already increased by 5 percent per liter of gas and 14 denars per liter of diesel a week ago.

New prices will be capped at 86.5 denars per liter of BS-95, 88.5 denars per liter of BS-98 and 92 denars per liter of diesel.

The Government worked with the OKTA distributor to reduce the price by 2.5 denars per liter in the gas stations that are supplied by OKTA.

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