Government reaches agreement with public sector unions for wage increases

An agreement between the Government and the unions representing the public sector has been reached, informed today Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. According to the agreement, 11,000 public sector employees and employees in the prosecution and the judiciary, will have their salaries increased in a process that will last until 2028.

This is a historic moment because for the first time we have a clear and long term plan to align and increase the salaries, and bring them to a dignified level, said Mickoski, after meeting the public sector unions UPOZ and SADU.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the collective agreement with the public sector unions has lapsed and that there will be separate agreements made with the various branch unions. Talks can continue with the SSM and the KSS unions, who, particularly SSM, have sided with the opposition SDSM party in an attempt to organize protests.