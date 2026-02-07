 Skip to main content
08.02.2026
Kovacki: VMRO is refreshing its leadership structure

Macedonia

07.02.2026

Dragan Kovacki, the newly elected Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE, said that the new Executive Committee of the party includes almost 25 percent new officials, a mix of younger and more experienced officials.

These officials will refresh the processes that are coming, in healthcare, education, in the economy, in adopting new technologies and these are forward looking people, said Kovacki in a TV interview following his appointment.

The new Secretary General of the ruling party said that in the first half of next week elections will take place for the local party branch officials, and restructuring VMRO-DPMNE for the next decade.

The retired army colonel also dismissed allegations from SDSM that he does not have the required security certificates, and was snubbed for the position of Defense Minister.

I have the “state secret” national security certificate, issued under the SDS-DUI Government. I also have the highest NATO certificate allowing me to participate in closed sessions of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly where I lead the Macedonian delegation. These lies therefore harm not just our party but Macedonia in general and it is high time they stopped, said Kovacki.

