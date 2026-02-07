Company where police seized large quantity of marijuana is close to the Zaev business empire

Following several days of police raids, member of Parliament Brane Petrusevski (VMRO) informed that tons of marijuana were seized, most of them from a company linked to the Zaev business empire.

CBD MedPlant is formally owned by Hristijan Kolev, but in reality, the company belongs to his father, Toni Kolev, former head of SDSM’s branch in Novo Selo near Strumica and a close business partner of Vice Zaev. In the second half of 2025, this company delivered 19 tons of marijuana to a factory in Skopje. Additionally, 21 tons were seized from its plant in Strumica. This company was given a license by the Zoran Zaev – Venko Filipce Government. Since 2020, we were warning that marijuana growing licenses are exclusively being given to people close to SDSM, said Petrusevski, who implied that Zoran Zaev was personally calling officials of the Customs Bureau to inquire about the raids. “This is the end of the Strumica drug cartel”, added Petrusevski.