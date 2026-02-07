 Skip to main content
08.02.2026
Nikoloski: this leadership will bring VMRO victories in the coming elections

Macedonia

07.02.2026

The new composition of VMRO-DPMNE’s Executive Committee will bring about victories in the next general, presidential and local elections, said Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

VMRO-DPMNE is winning and is changing Macedonia. The new line-up of the Executive Committee will bring us victories in the next general elections and the presidential and local elections. I thank President Hristijan Mickoski on his trust, cooperation and friendship, that deliver tireless work to change and improve Macedonia, said Nikoloski after the Central Committee of Macedonia’s ruling party appointed the next Executive Committee.

