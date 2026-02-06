VMRO-DPMNE appoints new Executive Committee, Dragan Kovacki will be Secretary General of the party

VMRO-DPMNE today appointed retired army colonel and member of Parliament Dragan Kovacki as the next Secretary General of the party. Ivica Tomovski, head of the Government’s general matters service, will be Organization Secretary of the party. Vladimir Neloski, chief of staff of Prime Minister Mickoski’s office, will also lead his office as party leader.

Our goal is to create a strong, efficient and united structure that will bring specific results and responsible solutions that meet the needs of the citizens, said the Prime Minister following today’s meeting of the Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE.

The Central Committee also appointed the new Executive Committee. It includes all the current Vice Presidents for the party – a position that will not be renewed in the next term – Aleksandar Nikoloski, Vladimir Misajlovski, Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocovska and Timco Mucunski. The Executive Committee also includes two dozen other officials – members of Parliament, Government ministers, local officials etc.