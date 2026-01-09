Increase in the import of electric and hybrid vehicles

Macedonians are purchasing ever more hybrid and electric vehicles, Boban Nikolovski, head of the Customs Office, told Republika in an interview.

In 2024, there were 55 percent more new and used hybrid and electric vehicles imported in Macedonia. The number of hybrids alone rose by 36 percent.

This contributes to the increase of the number of non-polluting vehicles and I hope that it will continue to rise. Protecting the environment is a priority for us, Nikolovski told Republika in an interview that will be published in full tomorrow.