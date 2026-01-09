“SDSM and DUI compromised the judiciary when they changed the Criminal Code”

The judiciary was compromised twice in our history – with the massive appointment of judges through the Parliament by SDSM in 1996, and again by SDSM in 2023 when they amended the Criminal Code, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in an Alfa TV interview. The 2023 changes greatly watered down the clauses for abuse of power, that were a check on political corruption.

Generally, the people in the judiciary are honest people. But there is a small group who are contaminated and unfortunately, they contaminate the entire system. They are partisan loyalists, leftover by the previous SDSM – DUI Government, who are fighting tooth and nail for those who appointed them in the judiciary, in order get some benefits, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister said that the changes to the Criminal Code were designed to secure immunity from prosecution for the SDMS and DUI officials, but also for some former VMRO officials who the Zaev regime was hoping could be used to divide and weaken VMRO. “The first part succeeded, but the second part failed. VMRO-DPMNE is now bigger than all the other political parties combined”, Mickoski added.