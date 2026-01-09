Mickoski: we could change the law on the technical government with a simple majority – if we wanted to be immature like the opposition

The ruling majority can change the law on technical governments with a simple 61 votes majority in Parliament, but we want this process to be inclusive, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski after SDSM leader Venko Filipce rejected his invitation to a meeting of party leaders. Macedonia still has the rule that 100 days before elections a new technical government is formed, with several opposition representatives and under a new Prime Minister – a rule that was imposed under international mediation during the Colored Revolution and is seen as obsolete.

The purpose of the proposed meeting of party leaders would not have been just the discussion on the law on the government. If we wanted to act irresponsibly like the opposition does, we could change the law with 61 votes and remove the technical government option, as we don’t need the votes of the opposition. But we wanted the process to be inclusive, despite the fact that we have an enormous majority in Parliament and in the local administration. If we wanted to act immaturely as they do, we could do this without a meeting of party leaders, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister added that party leaders should discuss other issues, such as the law on state prosecutors, other judicial reforms, the appointment of an Ombudsman..

The opposition sends confusing messages – they wanted a meeting of party leaders to talk about the EU integrations, about reform laws, and then fled away from it. It is a confusing and unclear behavior, but it is what it is. We will work in the interest of the citizens, we’ll build, do all that it is in our power to move the processes forward, and they can sink in their opposition swamp, Mickoski said.

Filipce held a press conference today in which he insisted that the technical government must remain part of the election process. In the press conference, he again accused the Government of planning to hold early elections so that afterwards it can begin building migrant camps for asylum seekers rejected in the United Kingdom.