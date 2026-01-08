Strong rains and snow across the country, road crews are working non-stop

The storm that has affected much of Europe spread to Macedonia. Strong rains caused some flooding in the areas of Kocani and Ohrid, where citizens had to be warned not to get close to the lake due to large waves.

Flooding affected the lakeside Daljan district of Ohrid, the villages of Grdovci and Gorni Podlog near Kocani, parts of Kicevo, Bitola and Resen.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski was on the ground in Mavrovo, where snow threatened to close roads in this mountainous region.

Macedonia Roads teams are constantly working to keep the roads clean, and all trucks owned by the company are in service. I would appeal to the citizens to be careful on the roads and adjust the speed to the road conditions. It is very important to use winter tires and equipment such as chains, where necessary, Nikoloski added.