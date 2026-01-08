The Tale of Silyan is showing on National Geographic

The Tale of Silyan, latest documentary film by Tamara Kotevska, is now showing on National Geographic.

The film describes the friendship between a man and an injured stork. Kotevska, best known for the Oscar nominated Honeyland, said that National Geographic was her favorite outlet since she was young and that she was inspired by NG to become a documentary film author. “This is a dream come true for me, and proof that this film is true and relevant in global terms. It also encourages me that it will resonate in the race for the Oscars”, Kotevska said.