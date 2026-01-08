 Skip to main content
09.01.2026
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 9 January 2026

The Tale of Silyan is showing on National Geographic

Culture

08.01.2026

The Tale of Silyan, latest documentary film by Tamara Kotevska, is now showing on National Geographic.

The film describes the friendship between a man and an injured stork. Kotevska, best known for the Oscar nominated Honeyland, said that National Geographic was her favorite outlet since she was young and that she was inspired by NG to become a documentary film author. “This is a dream come true for me, and proof that this film is true and relevant in global terms. It also encourages me that it will resonate in the race for the Oscars”, Kotevska said.

Related Articles

Economy  | 05.01.2026
Mickoski: there is a serious investor interested in the Popova Sapka ski resort
Macedonia  | 03.01.2026
Macedonian missing after the Kran Montana fire was found dead
Macedonia  | 03.01.2026
Ten kilograms of cocaine seized in Skopje