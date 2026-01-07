Mickoski: we can now see that Bulgaria wants to completely rewrite the Macedonian national identity

Statements from Bulgaria confirm that the Bulgarian Government will not stop with the current demand to include the Bulgarian minority in our Constitution, but wants full rewriting of the Macedonian national identity, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today. The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry exchanged statements with the Macedonian Ministry, over the proposed action plan for minority rights in Macedonia, and in them, used the term “available language” instead of the Macedonian language. This has shown that Bulgaria does not want to acknowledge the Macedonian language as separate from the Bulgarian.

I am not surprised by this, and I don’t think anyone in our country is surprised. It only confirms the concerns we’ve had from the start that the inclusion of the Bulgarians in the Constitution is not the only request, but that it is the complete redefining of the Macedonian identity. But, these are days when we need to forgive and unite, to come together as a people and a nation. I think that we will finally understand that, regardless whether we are in power or in opposition, on some questions we must simply be together, Mickoski said, rebuking the opposition SDSM.

The Prime Minister expressed regret that the previous SDSM led Government “walked into an adventure and blocked the Euro-integration process” of Macedonia and urged the opposition to change its positions on the dispute with Bulgaria.

I regret that they agreed to capitulate and accepted the ultimatum from our Eastern neighbor, instead of listening to us back then. I again appeal to the opposition, that we have offered them a hand, they should drop their positions we hear from them in the public and should finally begin to defend the Macedonian national interests, the Prime Minister added.