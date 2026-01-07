Christmas teaches us to rejoice in life and spread goodness

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova wished the citizens a joyous Christmas in her message to the public and the religious leaders.

Let’s rejoice in life and contribute to the good of the community. Let’s open our hearts to all our close ones and in that way build and expand the welfare of the Macedonian society, President Siljanovska said, noting that the message of Christmas continues to bring love and goodness to all Christian homes for over two millennia.

The President also met with children who participated in the Christmas processions that took place in Skopje and across Macedonia yesterday.