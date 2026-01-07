 Skip to main content
08.01.2026
Thursday, 8 January 2026

Inflation estimated at 4 percent, Mickoski warns supermarket chains about their cartel practices

Economy

07.01.2026

The annual rate of inflation is estimated to be about 4 percent, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, again warning retail chains that they will face inspections for unfair market practices.

We will propose much higher fines for all chains who try to ignore the law on unfair market practices. We’ve been sending inspections for months now. There are supermarket chains who have already faces fines. We have evidence about some of the chains and if they continue in this way, they will have to lock their doors, said Mickoski.

