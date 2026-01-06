Macedonia marked Christmas eve today, as families gathed at home to welcome Christ’s birth. Macedonia marks Christmas according to the Julian calendar, on January 7th.

The day today – Badnik – began with children visiting homes in their neighborhoods, singing old songs related to Christmas, and receiving candy and other gifts. A family dinner follows, where a bread with a coin is divided among the family members – whoever gets the coin is believed that will have good luck in the next year.

Badnik, the day before Christmas, is also welcomed by friendly gatherings in the neighborhoods, with fires being lit.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski marked Badnik by visiting a number of families in need, delivering aid packages and gifts for the children. “We want all families to feel the warmth as they gather for dinner”, Mickoski said.