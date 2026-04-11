Mickoski: fuel prices will go down next week

Fuel prices will go down starting early next week, announced Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, citing expectations from the next moves by the Regulatory Energy Commission.

The Prime Minister said that gas prices will be down by 1.5 denars per liter and will reach 82 and 84 denars, for the Eurosuper 95 and Eurosuper 98 blends. A liter of diesel will cost 99.5 denars – which is a reduction of 2.5 denars.

These prices were set without the additional reductions from the OKTA distributor, which are at 2 denars per liter of gas an 3 denars for diesel. This means that there will be additional reductions in the final price, Mickoski said.