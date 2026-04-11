“Radev himself said that he blocked Macedonia twice”

Former Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who is favored to become the next Prime Minister, said that he blocked Macedonia twice from opening its EU accession talks – said Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today, while discussing the dispute with Bulgaria.

I believe that our arguments are true, and that, day after day, our positions are confirmed at the international stage. If you listen to one of the interviews given by former Bulgarian President Radev, who is now candidate for Prime Minister, he says that he personally blocked Macedonia twice from opening the accession talks. Everything is clear. Anyone who still believes in these tales that we can just amend the Preamble to our Constitution and that all our troubles and challenges will end, is mistaken, said Mickoski. As President, Radev was a staunch hardliner on the dispute with Macedonia, and was often the only fully legitimate executive official in the country when the dispute was up before the European Council.

The Macedonian Prime Minister dismissed the opposition claims that it is up to Macedonia to make another round of concessions. “Those who think that this can all end quickly, and the next day milk and honey will flow in the streets is either lying, does not understand politics or is deliberately working for some foreign interests. Unfortunately, we still have on our political scene such politicians who pursue invertebrate policies and undermine the positions that this Government has built painstakingly. But, I expect that at the very next elections, these politicians and their party will be marginalized and will finally disappear from the Macedonian political scene”, Mickoski added.