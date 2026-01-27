Mickoski: grants for 300 companies to support their green transformation

Almost 300 companies will receive grants for green, environmentally friendly transformation, worth a total of 25 million EUR, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today.

We are working with the Innovations Agency to help provide these grants to the companies. As we discussed in Davos, we have to be very careful with the process of energy transformation – given that it can, in the long run, produce the baseline energy needed to support the industry, said Prime Minister Mickoski, announcing that the Inova agency will soon be open for project proposals.