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26.03.2026
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Thursday, 26 March 2026

Mickoski: we are working on 17 foreign investments that will open 5,000 jobs

Economy

25.03.2026

We are working on 17 foreign investments that will generate up to 5,000 new jobs, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today.

As I have already announced, these projects are in the final or eary stages of development. There are about 17 in total. Add to that the regional infrastructure projects and the energy investments and I believe that we are working on the future for the region, said the Prime Minister during a ceremony organized to mark the arrival of the US Stryker armored vehicles.

Among the key energy investments, Mickoski said, are the Cebren/Galist and Boskov Most dams where, he added, the Government will not back down under criticism from the environmentalist NGO groups. The Prime Minister said that he is working with the Turkish Axa holding on their announced investment in gas power plants in Macedonia, while building a gas pipeline with Greece.

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