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25.03.2026
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Wednesday, 25 March 2026

Mickoski: conditions are not met to intervene in the Constitution

Macedonia

25.03.2026

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski believes that now is not the time to make amendments to the Constitution, to introduce a form of constitutional appeal that citizens could file to the Constitutional Court. Mickoski attendd a round table held on the proposal.

I believe that the Constitutional Court is already thinking how this special law would look like. I hope that soon they will come up with a draft law and we can have a public debate. The document would be adoped when there are political conditions to do so. At the moment, the Government is not thinking about intervening in the Constitution as the political conditions for that are not met, said Mickoski.

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