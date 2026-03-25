Nikoloski: Government will strongly support the rapid bus system in Skopje

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the Government will strongly support the decision of the city of Skopje to move ahead with the plan to develop a rapid bus system.

After years of delays, the project is now back and both the local and central Government are working on it. Nikoloski informed that the plan provides for two lines, east-west and north-south, with hybrid, low floor busses and smart bus stations.

The project will be implemented with 70 million EUR provided by EBRD and the Government will transfer these funds to the city of Skopje as grants. The deadline to complete this significant project is February 2029, said the Deputy Prime Minister. Nikoloski added that this project is in addition to the preparation of three railway lines along the city.