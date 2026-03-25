Motorists from the region advised to come to Macedonia to buy cheaper gas

As some countries in the Balkans begin to restrict sale of gas, Macedonia has developed a reputation for having the cheapest gas in the region – even after a few rounds of price hikes.

Media in Slovenia, which first reported restrictions at the pump, wrote advice to their motorists to tank up in Macedonia if they are travelling through the Balkans. Delo notes that Macedonia is currently the cheapest country in the Balkans.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today said that sales of gas in the country have gone up by 10 percent, oil reserves are sufficient for 60 days and the gas pipeline to Greece is operating fully. “We even have reports that neighboring airports are procuring plane fuel from us. From a country that was begging its neighbors for assistance, Macedonia is now exporting stability”, said Mickoski.

Meanwhile, the OKTA distributor of gas announced that it is extending the 2.5 denars discount per liter of gas that it gives to retailers for two more weeks. OKTA will also increase its discount for diesel from 2 to 3 denars per liter. This was determined after talks with the Government and the Energy Ministry.