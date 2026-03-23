Changes in the Government planned for May or June

A reconstruction of the Government will take place in May or June, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who has been announcing spring changes in his cabinet for a while.

We have a principled political agreement with all three coalition partners. We announced a spring reconstruction and of course that many of the questions related to it will be put on the table between us, said Mickoski when asked whether he would replace Welfare Minister Fatmir Limani because of his recent meeting with DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti. Mickoski said that the cooperation within the Government is proceeding very well and that there is no need to talk to any other political parties for their potential inclusion in the Government.