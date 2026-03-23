Orban expects they the election in Hungary will determine who calls the shots in Brussels

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban convened two large gatherings of European, American and global right wing leaders, as his country heads to the polls in mid April with the outcome being too close to call. On Saturday Orban opened the Budapest CPAC conference, where President Trump issued a warm endorsement of Orban’s Fides party in the elections and leaders from the region as well as right wing politicians from the world attended. The gathering included President Milei of Argentina, the son of Benjamin Netanyahu who called out his planned visit due to the war with Iran, and European and American right wing firebrands such as Alice Weidel and Eva Vlaardingerbroek.

And today President Orban again convened many of his leading international supporters, including Marine Le Pen and Andrej Babis, for a large rally in Budapest. In his CPAC remarks, Prime Minister Orban accused Brussels of working feveishly to organize his demise, and using Ukraine as a cudgel, after that country blocked oil supplies for Hungary and it’s President Zelensky directly threatened Orban.

We are playing a difficult game since, for the past 16 years, we were the strongest bastion of the national forces. Now we are in a difficult situation because the progressives know that, if this bastion falls, it would be their greatest victory. The question is not just about Hungary, but who will win the competition in Brussels, said Orban.

Some polls showed that the Tisza party of his challenger Peter Magyar in the lead over Orban’s Fidesz, but others see an even rave that Fidesz can win due to the candidates running on the district lists.