Media regulator criticizes journalist’s rude questioning of Education Minister Janevska

The AVMU media regulator reacted to the action if journalist Nevrij Ademi, who rudely addressed Education Minister Vesna Janevska during her visit to Tetovo and instructed her to come with an Albanian language translator next time. Ademi did not use the customary plural address to and older person, let alone a woman.

We told you to bring a translator, Ademi told Janevska during her visit to Tetovo as part of a larger Government delegation. Janevska responded to Ademi that she does not need a translator in Macedonia.

The communication between media workers and the public office holders must be done correctly, with dignity and based on mutual respect, a high level of professionalism and responsibility. Critical reporting and asking questions are a fundamental part of journalism, but they must be formulated and presented in a way that is not demeaning, discrediting and causes unnecessary tensions, said AVMU.

Associations of journalists also condemned Ademi’s style of questioning the Minister, which was clearly meant to stir up ethnic tensions between Albanians and Macedonians.