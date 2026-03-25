VMRO: Filipce hired Zaev’s Serbian propagandists

In a press conference, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Valentin Manasievski said that SDSM leader Venko Filipce has fully endorsed two Serbian propagandists who used to work with his predecessor Zoran Zaev.

Filipce met with Miljan Scekic in Nis and with Zoran Basanovic in Greece. They have been named as heads of the SDSM public relations team by Zoran Zaev, who also named Filipce as SDSM leader, said Manasievski, noting that Zaev worked with Basanovic while he was Prime Minister.

SDSM made significant changes to its public communication style in the past months, issuing numerous aggressively written statements every day, in which they constantly evoke Serbian political developments. This prompted VMRO to ask if SDSM is running to be an opposition party in Serbia, or in Macedonia. SDSM tries to make comparisons between the developments in the two countries, but the style of communication leaves the impression that it is mostly due to fact that the PR team is comprised of Serbs.