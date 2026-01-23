New EU rules affecting truckers could badly damage Balkan economies

Macedonian economy faces significant problems with the latest labour regulation changes by the EU, that will make it far more difficult for our truckers to operate through Europe.

EU’s new electronic system will flag non-EU citizens who spend more than 90 days in a period of 180 days in the EU. This will make it difficult for professional truckers from the Balkans who spend much of the year in the EU, and who are unable to obtain work visas since they are hired by companies based in the Balkans. Particularly for Macedonia, many of the truckers are carrying goods in transit, going to the UK.

We’ve been warning about this problem for a year. This is an enormous problem that can collapse the Macedonian and the regional economy. I had a fierce exchange of opinions with those responsible in Brussels, but unfortunately we met with no understanding, said Nikoloski, warning that major exporters in Macedonia working for the automotive industry will be hit especially hard, as the price of their products rises because of the higher transport costs.

Truckers from the region are planning protests starting on Monday. A week long protest will cover border crossings to Schengen zone countries and will include truckers from Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia.