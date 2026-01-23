Factional fights grow as SDSM prepares to hold a congress

A day ahead of the SDSM party congress, one of the former party officials Ivor Mickoski joined in the growing criticism of Venko Filipce’s leadership of the party. SDSM has reacted to being relegated to opposition with historic loss of votes by starting an aggressive propaganda campaign in which the party labels media outlets who criticize it and launched a xenophobic campaign against alleged plans to bring in rejected migrants from the UK to Macedonia.

The current leadership is arrogant, clanish, tribalistic, impotent, tarred, criminal and corrupt, financially dependent, uncouth, rude, quarrelsome and drained of any political content, except for seeking a way to avoid criminal accountability, Mickovski writes, warning that under Filipce, SDSM has no future.

Ivor Mickovski reminds the readers that Filipce was an adviser under a VMRO appointed Healthcare Minister, but now attacks proven SDSM activists who were campaining against VMRO at the time, for allegedly siding with VMRO. This refers to Filipce’s attacks against former top party officials Petre Silegov and Jovan Despotovski, who dared criticize Filipce and the way he runs the party – for which they were declared “a fifth column”.

A thing to watch out for at the congress is whether all delegates appear, or if Filipce will face a boycott from party branches – especially in Skopje. Former Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, who is coordinator of the SDSM group in Parliament, said that he will attend the congress, but expressed surprise that there was no meeting of the Central Board that would prepare the congress.