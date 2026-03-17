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18.03.2026
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Wednesday, 18 March 2026

New lines from Ohrid to Milan and Bratislava

Economy

17.03.2026

Two new direct lines are being introduced to the Ohrid airport, informed Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.
Starting today, there is a regular flight to Bratislava, and as of March 29th, a direct line will connect Ohrid to Milan.

These lines will bring more tourists to Ohrid and will help strengthen the economy. Developing air traffic is one of the top priorities for the Government and the Transportation Ministry. We are working constantl to improve civilian air traffic through specific steps and measures and we have helped significantly expand the network of destinations, said Nikoloski in a social media comment.

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